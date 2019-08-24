Free flood signs available for Lismore businesses

FLOOD SIGNS: Lismore City Council has free signs available for business owners to use to indicate the 2017 flood level in their premises.

IF YOUR business was deluged during the 2017 Flood, Lismore City Council is offering a free metal sign for your premises.

On Friday morning the council announced via social media it has a number of signs still available.

"Attn business owners,” the post read.

"We have free metal flood signs available to business owners who would like to display these in their shop.

"It's an ongoing reminder that we are a flood city and we need to stay conscious of this and be prepared.”

The council said they have about 20 signs left.

"First in, best dressed!” the post read.

"You can collect from the front counter of our Corporate Centre in Goonellabah.”