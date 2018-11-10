Free fitness sessions to be held in Casino

A FREE four-week fitness program is kicking off this month in Casino.

The program is a partnership between Northern NSW Local Health District and North Coast Primary Health Network's Healthy Towns Program.

Four 'come and try' fitness sessions will be run using the new outdoor gym equipment recently installed by Richmond Valley Council at Crawford Square in Casino.

The initiative is designed to help Casino residents learn how to use the outdoor gym equipment safely in order to improve their fitness.

The health district's health promotion manager, Jillian Adams, said the aim was to help make daily exercise easily accessible for local residents.

"There's no doubt about it, being outdoors and active is great for both physical and mental health," she said.

"We are delighted that Richmond Valley Council has installed fantastic new equipment at Crawford Square for residents to enjoy whenever they want.

"Finding time to be active or get to the gym can be difficult, but this equipment makes it much easier - you can have a go during your morning stroll or even make an exercise routine out of it.

Healthy Towns Coordinator for North Coast Primary Health Network, Sarah Robin said: "As part of the Healthy Towns North Coast project for Casino, residents expressed the desire for more outdoor gym equipment. We're pleased that Richmond Valley Council has been able to install these so promptly.

"The free training sessions will help residents learn how to use the new equipment safely as well as set health goals.

"It's not only a great opportunity to get active, it's a great way to have fun and socialise."

How to get involved