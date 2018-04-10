Menu
Free fitness classes are on offer in May.
Free fitness classes on offer at Goonellabah

NOW that you've eaten the last of the Easter chocolate, it's time to get fit and healthy.

Luckily, NSW Health and Lismore City Council are teaming up to offer free fitnesses sessions with instructors at the new outdoor gym equipment in Clifford Park, Goonellabah.

The four week Come & Try program aims to build confidence using the outdoor equipment with instruction covering safety, warm up, balance training, core stability and resistance bands.

The first lesson will be held on Thursday May 3 from 11am-12.30pm with subsequent sessions running May 10, 17 and 24 from 10.30-11.30am.

For further information or to register your interest contact fitness leader Linda on 0423 956 585.

