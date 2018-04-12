Free financial advice from the experts

NORTHERN Rivers residents interested in investing can benefit from a free forum with financial advice platform, InvestSMART.

Providers of online financial advice and tools, InvestSMART has been helping Australians invest their money for more than 20 years.

Their Investment Forums will bring together a panel of analysts and advisors from within the InvestSMART Group, including chairman, Paul Clitheroe.

Each expert will offer their personal insights and tips to equip Australians with the financial know-how to better inform their own investment strategies and build a diversified portfolio that will withstand market volatility.

CEO Ron Hodge said four in five Australians don't receive any professional investment advice at all.

"For anyone with an extensive investment portfolio or for someone just starting out, this is an extremely valuable opportunity to get first-hand advice from the experts for free,” Mr Hodge said.

He said the expertise is "specific to the current market climate” and "could be the key to achieving financial freedom”.

InvestSMART's investment forum will visit the region during April and will cover the following topics:

1. The greatest risks to your long-term returns: Why the right approach will help you achieve your goals - presented by Ron Hodge, CEO

2. Tips on when to include international investments in your portfolio - presented by Mitchell Sneddon, Head of Portfolio Services

3. How focusing on 'value' will help you find new investment opportunities - presented by Alex Hughes, CFA, Senior Analyst.

Places are limited and those interested in attending must register to secure a spot.

For more information or to sign up top attend, visit https://www.investsmart.com.au/events or call 1300 880 160.

On Friday April 13 from 10am-12pm Ballina RSL, Spinnakers Room, 1 Grant Street, Ballina.