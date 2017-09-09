Free film festival screening in Lismore this weekend

A still from the film 22 ways.

FINALISTS in the REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival will be shown at a free, open-air screening in Lismore on Saturday night.

The festival has doubled in size this year and enjoyed record short-film entries, giving even more young filmmakers in regional NSW an opportunity to get their stories on the big screen.

The festival, produced by Screenwave and Headspace Coffs Harbour along with festival partners, is in its third year.

It reaches out to thousands of young people aged 12 to 25 with its filmmaking workshop program, screenings, and short film competition and awards.

"REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival's aim is to find and develop the next generation of filmmakers from regional NSW," said festival director Dave Horsley.

The festival team taught more than 60 workshops between May and July at high schools, universities, TAFEs, and youth centres in Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen Shire, Nambucca Shire, Kempsey Shire, Armidale, Uralla, and Tamworth.

As well as opening pathways for budding film-makers, REC Ya Shorts creates a space to destigmatise the wider conversation about youth mental health - offering themes which past entrants have explored via short films full of wit, melodrama, twists, reflection, suspense, and even song and rap.

This year's theme was "connection" and the signature item was "phone", to be incorporated into all films. All films are under six minutes' duration, including titles and credits.

The free screening event is on tomorrow (Saturday 9 September), 6pm for a 6.30pm start, Lismore Art Gallery lawn, 11 Rural Street, Lismore.