Free entry to state's national parks to celebrate 50 years

CAPE Byron Lighthouse at Byron Bay is one of the 45 fee paying national parks that will be free on Sunday, October 8.

Vehicle entry costs will be waived as part of National Parks and Wildlife Service's 50th anniversary celebrations, NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton has announced.

The 50th anniversary celebrates five decades of conservation and is an opportunity to thank the staff and volunteers who protect and conserve more than 870 reserves, covering over 7 million hectares.

"National parks aren't just incredibly beautiful, they are also home to many of our native plants and animals, including many threatened species,” Ms Upton said.

"You don't have to be a professional bushwalker to enjoy the state's national parks. People can swim, whale watch or picnic - there is something for everyone.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, seven public events will be held around the state on October 8, including at Cape Byron Lighthouse.

People can picnic or enjoy the free sausage-sizzle and the event's music and dance performances.

For more information visit www.nationalpars.nsw.gov.au/free-park-entry-8-october-2017

List of nearby national parks that will be fee free on October 8