Free Entry for Masters Competitors

Lismore Council's Events Officer Leanne Clark and Lismore Turf Club Secretary Manager Scott Jones join forces to give Masters competitors a chance to enjoy the popular Lismore Cup before the commencement of the Games.

COMPETITORS of the Lismore Workers Masters Games have the chance to get their glad rags on and attend the Lismore Cup on September 21.

All registered competitors will receive free entry to the event thanks to a new collaboration between the games organisers and the Lismore Turf Club.

"The relationship with Lismore Turf Club will be a really positive one for Masters Games and the community. Entry is normally $20 and that will be provided free to all competitors,” Lismore Council's Events Officer Leanne Clark said.

"We are hoping to have upwards of 500 people that wouldn't normally attend the cup come a day early, have a great time and prepare for the gruelling Masters Games the following day.”

Lismore Turf Club Secretary Manager Scott Jones said the partnership is a win-win for both organisations, as it makes sense to involve the Masters Games community in one of the biggest sporting events on the Lismore calender.

"Lismore Cup generates four to five thousand people each year, but if we can get the Masters competitors who are coming from out of town, in a day earlier it will just boost our crowd and increase numbers for a better atmosphere,” Mr Jones said.

"It's a chance for the Masters Games teams and individuals to dress up and have some fun before the competition kicks off on the Friday.”

Registrations are now open for the 2017 Games at www.lismoremastersgames.com.au.

Participants are urged to enter before June 30 to receive discounted early bird entry.