ROAD SAFETY: There will be a number of free road safety workshops held across the Northern Rivers this month for both learner and senior drivers. Photo: File photo
News

Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

Jackie Munro
9th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
BOTH learner and senior drivers are set to benefit from a number of free driver workshops to help keep them safe on Northern Rivers roads.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said Transport NSW would host eight workshops across the northern region over the next two weeks.

“The NSW Government is committed to reducing the state road toll by keeping drivers and their passengers as safe as possible on the road,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“That’s why we’re delivering two different types of workshops, aimed at learner drivers and senior drivers, in Ballina, Lismore, Alstonville, Evans Head and Byron Bay.”

Mr Gulaptis said the Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop is aimed to support parents and supervisors of learner drivers to be effective teachers.

“The workshop includes information about licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, tips for using the learner driver log book and the importance of providing constructive feedback,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Parents and supervisors play a vital role in helping young drivers gain the experience they need to be safe on the roads.

“This workshop has been developed to help them teach these skills with confidence and ultimately make the journey from L-plater to P-plater safer for all road users.”

Mr Gulaptis said the Road Safety for Older Road Users workshop is aimed at helping road users aged 65 and over learn about changes to driver licensing rules after the age of 75.

“Attendees at this workshop will learn about misunderstood road rules in NSW, key health changes that can affect road user abilities, safe driving habits, safest car choices, and tips to improve safety when you’re out and about, on or near roads,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Information will be provided for all road users, whether they drive, ride, walk, catch public transport, use a mobility scooter, or a combination of these.”

Bookings to the following workshops are essential and can be made by calling 6764 6688 or emailing roadsafety@joblinkplus.com.au

Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshops:

  • Ballina: March 10 from 6pm-7.30pm at Kentwell Community Centre, Bangalow Rd.
  • Lismore: March 11 from 6pm-7.30pm at Lismore Workers Club, Keen St.
  • Byron Bay: March 12 from 6pm-7.30pm at Cavanbah Centre, Ewingsdale Rd.
  • Evans Head: March 16 from 6pm-7.30pm at Evans Head Bowling Club, Beech St.

The Road Safety for Older Road Users workshops:

  • Ballina: March 11 from 9.30am-11am at Kentwell Community Centre, Bangalow Rd.
  • Alstonville: March 11 from 2pm-2.30pm at Plateau Sports Club, Deegan Dr.
  • Lismore: March 11 from 9.30am-11am at Lismore Workers Club, Keen St.
  • Byron Bay: March 12 from 2pm-3.30pm at Cavanbah Centre, Ewingsdale Rd.
  • Evans Head: March 17 from 9.30am-11am at Evans Head Bowling Club, Beech St.
Lismore Northern Star

