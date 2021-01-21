Free drink, cool new park: Perks of a bypassed town

Woodburn has been bypassed, making it the perfect place to stop and rest.

It has taken many years and billions of dollars, but the long-awaited Pacific Highway upgrade means Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell have finally been bypassed.

But one of these villages is still playing a key role in saving lives these school holidays.

Transport for NSW is reminding motorists to take advantage of opportunities to stop, revive and survive.

Regional director Anna Zycki said Transport for NSW was continuing its partnership with Richmond Valley Council and encouraging drivers to take a break in Woodburn on the banks of the Richmond River.

There's also a cool new park for the kids to enjoy.

"Fatigue is one of the top three killers on NSW roads and at this busy time of year, it's vital for the safety of all road users to ensure drivers and riders are not travelling tired," Ms Zycki said.

"Drivers may previously have been frustrated by congestion at Woodburn - which has been bypassed by the Pacific Highway upgrade, along with Broadwater and Wardell - but now this town provides the perfect opportunity to relax and refresh.

"Following the success of the Woodburn Fatigue Initiative at the start of the school holidays, Transport for NSW is once again working together with council and businesses on River Street."

The Woodburn Visitor Information Centre and businesses in the town are offering vouchers for drivers and riders for one free drink from participating stores.

Vouchers will be available from January 22 to until close of business on Wednesday, January 28.

Tips for safe travelling

● Make sure you're well rested before you get on the road

●Give yourself plenty of travel time to get to where you need to be without rushing or speeding

● If you've been drinking alcohol or have taken drugs, don't drive

● Plan ahead and take regular travel breaks while being aware of early warning signs of fatigue which include yawning, tired eyes and blinking.