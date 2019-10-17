Free dental checkups for unpaid carers

DON'T MISS OUT: Maven Dental practices across the Northern Rivers are offering free dental care to unpaid carers this Saturday in celebration of National Carers Week.

DON'T MISS OUT: Maven Dental practices across the Northern Rivers are offering free dental care to unpaid carers this Saturday in celebration of National Carers Week. Steve Barnes

THEY are often devoting their time to caring for loved ones and this weekend it will be time for the area's unpaid carers to receive a little care.

Maven Dental practices across the Northern Rivers are offering free dental care to unpaid carers this Saturday in celebration of National Carers Week.

In partnership with Carers Australia, on Saturday participating Maven Dental practices in Alstonville and Lismore will open their doors, providing dental check-ups, x-rays, and teeth cleans to unpaid carers free of charge.

Maven Dental Lismore lead dentist Peter Martin said Maven Dental Day is an opportunity for the practice to give back to those who give so much to others.

"Dental care is a basic health essential and our practice is pleased to be able to have a positive impact on the lives of unpaid carers who play an integral role in our local community but don't always take time out for themselves," Dr Martin said.

"This is a way we can give back to them and support them while also celebrating and recognising the contribution they make to our communities."

Carers Australia CEO Ara Cresswell said one in eight Australians provide unpaid support to a family member or friend with a disability, mental illness, chronic condition, terminal illness or who are frail aged.

"Carers make an enormous contribution to our community as well as our national economy," Ms Cresswell said.

"National Carers Week gives everyone a chance to show unpaid carers their support and appreciation for all they do, and we're delighted to partner with Maven Dental Group again this year."

Unpaid carers can register at www.mavendental.com.au/mavendentalday to book a visit at either Alstonville or Lismore.