Free cyber security workshop 'mission-critical'

CYBER SAFE: NSW Tafe's Wollongbar campus is holding a free seminar on cyber security on October 10 for Northern Rivers businesses.

PREVENTING cyber attacks is no longer a challenge just for top-tier business and governments.

As part of Cyber Security Awareness Week, businesses in the Northern Rivers are invited to attend a free professional development evening at TAFE NSW Wollongbar's Nightcap Restaurant on 10 October.

Industry professional and Teacher in Charge of Information Technology at TAFE NSW in the Northern Rivers, Luke Haber, said with the huge growth of e-commerce and digital marketing, cyber security is increasingly becoming mission-critical for enterprises around the world.

He said business of all sizes, from sole-trader to big companies are vulnerable unless they take pre-emptive action.

Mr Haber will present at the event, along with internationally renowned pioneer in technology solutions, Stephen Toneguzzo.

"Local businesses are finding new markets and growing their operations thanks to internet technology, but events like global cyber-attacks can have a significant impact on their performance,” Mr Haber said.

As well as consulting with enterprises and helping them improve their IT governance, infrastructure designs and security management, Mr Haber has been instrumental in introducing the first TAFE NSW Certificate IV in Cyber Security into TAFE NSW Wollongbar.

Mr Toneguzzo is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers Australia who, among many other achievements, pioneered several world firsts in technological innovation including a cryptographic and filtering patent suite for the US National Security Agency to secure government communications.

"For this cyber security event I'll be discussing key considerations for enterprises considering moving to the cloud,” Mr Toneguzzo said.

He will also inform participants about business-critical aspects such as the true costs of a transition, security and risk management, procurement, and handling the challenges of change management.

According to TAFE communications spokesman, Neil Brown, small business are being attacked by scammers and cyber-thieves just as often as big companies

He said businesses of all types and sizes are on the radar of unscrupulous people and firms.

"Everyone is vulnerable from the government down to the sole trader,” he said.

"Now with partnership support from the federal government's Stay Smart Online, initiative, two industry experts will present topics ranging from staying safe from cyber-attacks, to transitioning the IT environment of a business to the cloud.”

"Attendance is free, but we are limiting the numbers to 50, so anyone interested in attending the evening needs to register quickly,” he said.

"To register business people should visit here.”

There will be canapés provided and attendees will be able to purchase drinks.