Free CPR course for April Pools Day

This year the April Pools Day pool safety campaign is providing a free online CPR course for pool owners. Pictured from left: Russell Crawford from Red Cross Australia, Founder of Kids Alive Laurie Lawrence and CEO of Poolwerx John O'Brien.

WITH almost half of drowning deaths in children under five occurring in swimming pools, it's important parents learn how to perform CPR.

Research by Poolwerx found 75 per cent of parents admitted they were not confident they had the CPR skills to save their child's life.

With that in mind, Stuart Hallam from Poolwerx Lennox Head said it was important pool owners were well equipped with the right tools, as backyard pools are such a mainstay of Australian life.

"Many parents said they were unaware of where to get CPR training and thought it was too expensive," Mr Hallam said.

"That's why we teamed with Australian Red Cross and Laurie Lawrence's Kids Alive program to remove the perceived barriers for parents and make it simple, fast and free to get CPR training."

Pool owners wishing to complete a free online CPR course should visit the Lennox Head Poolwerx store any time from April 3 during the April Pools Day campaign.

"We will provide them with a codeword they can use to redeem a voucher for the free course," Mr Hallam said.

"The online course only takes a few hours and begins the process of equipping pool owners with the right knowledge to help save a life in an emergency situation."

Laurie Lawrence, Founder of Kids Alive and advocate of April Pools Day said anything that would help reduce drowning statistics and improve pool safety in Australia was worth getting behind.

"Last year drowning deaths in children under five increased by 32 per cent and we all have a role to play to help reduce this tragic statistic," Mr Lawrence said.

"April Pools Day speaks to our fifth important step to reduce the risk of preschool drowning and that is 'learn how to resuscitate'. It is absolutely vital parents have this skill, as a child is four times more likely to survive if given CPR."

Australian Red Cross First Aid Trainer Janie McCullagh said almost 30 per cent of parents surveyed by Poolwerx believed they did not need to obtain CPR training as their partner knew how to perform CPR.

"Children can get into trouble in the water anywhere and at any time and that's why it's so important for all parents to be confident that they could perform CPR in an emergency," Ms McCullagh said.

"The Australian Red Cross online CPR training program gives people the opportunity to update their knowledge of CPR and they can then pay to complete a short practical course to obtain their full CPR certificate."

For more information visit aprilpoolsday.com.au