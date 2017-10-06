Free campers destroying holiday parks

BYRON caravan parks are losing thousands with 'free loaders' illegally camping all along the coastline.

NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust have a number of caravan parks in the region and said they generally have unpowered sites still available, even in peak times.

At their Clarkes Beach location the cost of an unpowered site is $47 with powered sites costing $55.

CEO Steve Edmonds said at the rate of 160 vans renting a powered site, the business is losing $8800 per night.

"Holiday parks have invested in significant infrastructure and pay for professional management," Mr Edmonds said.

"Whenever a potential visitor uses the free option instead it denies holiday park managers and owners the business they have worked hard for."

Mr Edmonds said he opposed the idea that these free campers contribute to the local economy.

"It is well documented that paying holiday park guests spend $1.39 in the local economy for every $1 spent in the park," he said.

The Trust believes the solution is for organisations such as Caravan & Camping Industry Association NSW and Councils across the state to work together to ensure free camping is controlled in NSW.