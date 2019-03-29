Free bike skills sessions for kids

FREE BIKE SKILLS: Alex, 10, and Gemma, 13, are looking forward to joining in one of the three free Aboriginal Bikes Safety Courses which are open to all children and will be held at Casino, Coraki and Tabulam over the April School Holidays.

FREE BIKE SKILLS: Alex, 10, and Gemma, 13, are looking forward to joining in one of the three free Aboriginal Bikes Safety Courses which are open to all children and will be held at Casino, Coraki and Tabulam over the April School Holidays. Alison Paterson

PARENTS whose youngsters love riding their bikes will appreciate a free safety course will be held over the school holidays.

At the sessions children will not only learn better bike riding skills and gain more confidence on two wheels,, they can also come away with a free helmet and water-bottle.

Lismore's Just Ride Cycles proprietors Jason and Rachel Sipple are hosting three Aboriginal Bikes Safety Courses in the Northern Rivers over the April School Holidays.

However, every child will be welcome to attend.

And they don't need to be a budding Anna Meares or Cadel Evans - they only need to want to enjoy riding their bike.

"While the funding is targeted at Aboriginal participants all children are welcome,” Rachel said.

"We are hosting a courses at Tabulam, Coraki and Casino.”

Rachel said these courses run at no cost to participants or stakeholders as they are fully funded by the NSW Government.

"All courses are conducted by qualified Cycling Coaches and all of our staff have current Working with Children Checks,” she said.

"The children who participate in our program receive three hours of cycling skills tuition, a new bicycle helmet with an indigenous design (we have a maximum of 30 helmets per course), a bicycle safety check with the bike repaired if required to a safe standard at no cost, a water bottle and healthy refreshments.”

She said all the children need to attend a course will be a bicycle if they have one, enclosed shoes (runners are ideal), appropriate clothing such as shorts and a t-shirt and a parent/guardian to give signed authority to participate in the course.

Bookings are essential.

Course details

Tabulam: Sunday 14th April 9am to 12pm at the Tabulam Public School

Coraki: Thursday 18th April 10am to 1pm at St Josephs Primary School Coraki

Casino: Friday 26th April 11am to 2pm Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation 153 Canterbury St, Casino.

Contact 0418 150 217 or 6622 5775 for more information.