Free apprenticeships: Get a trade without paying for it

WANT to become an electrician, plumber or mechanic?

The NSW Government will offer 100,000 free apprenticeships as part of an unprecedented level of support for apprentices in the State Budget.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Deputy Premier and Skills Minister John Barilaro announced the $285 million skills and training package today.

The free apprenticeships will be on offer in any course at TAFE and non-TAFE providers approved to deliver apprenticeship programs,.

"We have already created positions for apprentices by ensuring 20 per cent of trade roles on all future NSW Government projects will be filled by apprentices and now we are covering the cost of training,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"The decisions we are taking now help us to capitalise on our record infrastructure program by creating the electricians, plumbers and mechanics NSW needs.”

Mr Barilaro said this sort of free training offer had never been made before, and he encouraged people to skill up or start a new career.

The 100,000 free apprenticeships will be on offer over the next four years and include all 121 courses currently funded under the Smart and Skilled program.

For more information including details about how to enrol from July 1, go to the Smart and Skilled website.