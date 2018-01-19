Free alcohol and drug addiction treatments

TRU020317 page 46 Sunrise Way Drunk woman holding an alcoholic drink and sleeping with her head on the table

TRU020317 page 46 Sunrise Way Drunk woman holding an alcoholic drink and sleeping with her head on the table PaulBiryukov

A LISMORE rehabilitation centre is offering free alcohol and other drug addiction treatments to allow more people get the help they need, without the need to join a residential program.

A lot of people who would benefit from a long-term stay at a facility are unable to because of long waiting lists, personal circumstances and cost.

The Buttery's Community Rehab program, or CORE, is designed to cater for these people.

It is an evidence-based model of intensive rehabilitation which has revolutionised the practice of addiction treatment, which will be delivered during school hours, five days a week over six weeks.

Program manager Krystian Gruft said the concept is not only more cost effective but also more accommodating.

"It is flexible enough to help people who would never have been able to put their family commitments on hold to seek intensive rehab,” Mr Gruft said.

The six-week program will first be offered from February 12, 2018 in Lismore. Assessment of potential participants are now taking place.

CORE will adopt an holistic "North Coast flavour” and address lifestyle issues such as nutrition, exercise, stress management, mental health, and budgeting.

It will also offer opportunities for recreational and social activities in a safe and caring environment to address the social isolation that many people experience.

"The Buttery will draw on our many years of experience in helping people with alcohol and other drug problems,” Mr Gruft said.

"CORE will be a welcome addition to local treatment options. Now even more people will have the chance to pursue a fulfilling life regardless of the difficulties they have faced.”

To find out more about the program visit the website: http://www.buttery.org.au/community-based-rehab-program/ or call 0477 016 030.