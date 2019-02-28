Free AFL junior footy clinic

GC SUNS CLINCI: A free AFL clinic will be hosted for kids aged 5 1o 16 at Oakes Oval on Monday March 4 at 4pm by Gold Coast Suns and Lismore Swans Juniors players and coaches.

YOUNG Aussie Rules fans are invited to head over to Oakes Oval next week to play in a footy clinic with GC SUNS players.

Held in conjunction with the GC SUNS and Lismore Swans Junior Aussie Rules Football Club (LSJ) players and coaches, the free sports clinic kicks off at 4pm on Monday, March 4..

LSJ president Phillip Knowles said the event is open to youngsters aged from five to 16 years.

"It's open to anyone in this age group throughout the entire Northern Rivers region," he said.

"There's no cap on numbers, if we 100 kids then we will make room for them."

Knowles said officials from the LSJC will also be happy to talk with parents if they have children interested in signing up.

"We will have people there to answer any parents questions and we can help them sign-up online for the children on the spot," he said.

However, Knowles said to leave the footy boots at home.

"We ask the kids to wear their trainers only," he said.

"We are protecting the oval and saving the ground for the big boys on March 10."

Knowles said for many kids, "this is a once in a lifetime chance."

"These kids will have an amazing opportunity to experience training with the GC SUNS players and coaches," he said.

"We are sharing the players around with 10 players visiting schools in town earlier the day."

He said the LSJ will hold a sausage sizzle and there will be plenty of "cheap and cheerful food and drink" available.

This clinic comes ahead of the historic AFL match between the GC SUNS and Lismore Swans on March 10.

An AFLW talent ID session will also be held by the GC Suns before the match.

More information at www.lismoreswansjuniors.com.au/