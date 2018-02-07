Freddy's Hogs on the way to play some footie

ORIGIN GREAT: Brad Fittler will be playing a friendly game of footy for the homeless in Lennox Head.

ORIGIN GREAT: Brad Fittler will be playing a friendly game of footy for the homeless in Lennox Head. JOEL CARRETT

BRAD "Freddy" Fittler will be riding his Harley-Davidson into Lennox Head on February 18 as part of a campaign to support homeless people.

The New South Wales Blues rugby league coach will be joined by other former rugby league players in the Hogs for the Homeless fundraising ride.

The community can play touch footy on the beach alongside other State of Origin greats opposite the Lennox Hotel from 4pm.

It was back in 2012 that Fittler contacted Fr Chris Riley from Sydney's Youth Off The Streets, to see what he could do to support homeless people.

And Hogs for the Homeless was born, with Fittler recruiting other former rugby league players to tour NSW on Harley-Davidson motorbikes.

Back then, there 47,000 homeless young people under the age of 25 in Australia.

According to the Hogs for the Homeless site, linked under the NSW Rugby League home page, one in 200 people are homeless on any given night, and 17 per cent of them are aged under 12, while 25 per cent of the indigenous population are living on the streets.

Kids who attend the touch footy game at Lennox will receive a Steeden football and a Toro gift pack.

For more information visit nswrl.com.au