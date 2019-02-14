Freddy brings Hogs to Lennox Head

WORTHY CAUSE: Blues State of Origin coach Brad Fittler will be on a motorcycle tour in Lennox Head this weekend.

NRL legend and NSW State of Origin coach Brad "Freddy” Fittler will be in Lennox Head on Saturday as part of the annual Hogs for the Homeless charity motorcycle ride.

It is the second stop on the tour with a beach session for junior rugby league players in front of the Lennox Hotel scheduled for 4.30pm.

Fittler has been part of the charity event since the beginning and will be joined by Ian Schubert, Mark O'Meley, Michael Buettner and current NSW women's player Kezie Apps.

A host of other former Blues including Danny Buderus, Nathan Hindmarsh, Steve Menzies and Greg Alexander will also take part in the seventh annual event.

Hindmarsh will be on double duty with the Parramatta Eels legend set to be a guest speaker at a Byron Bay sports lunch on Friday.

He will be joined by Bryan Fletcher and Todd Carney with Scott Sattler to MC the event at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay.

The Hogs for the Homeless tour starts the same day with a stop in Port Macquarie and will see riders travel almost 4000km to more than 10 towns across regional NSW this year.

Since Fittler started it in 2013, the initiative has raised almost $700,000 for Youth off the Streets to help disadvantaged youth, as well as helping junior rugby league clubs raise much-needed funds and increase registrations.

"The Hogs for the Homeless tour has been a big part of my life and I look forward to the ride every year,” Fittler said.

"It's a great feeling to be able to give back to the community every year and all the riders who take part really buy into what we're doing.

"There's a lot of people around the state who do it tough and it's a humbling experience to know they can get a lift from just a simple 'hello', or having a chat.

"There's also a lot of people from all over NSW who have great stories to share and I really enjoy spending time with them.”

Father Chris Riley, whose Youth off the Streets program was presented a cheque for $70,000 from funds raised on the 2018 tour, said it was great to see NRL legends coming together and supporting young people in need.

"The vital funds it raises contributes to the success of Youth off the Streets and helps our kids to unlock their full potential,” Riley said.

"I would like to thank NSW Rugby League and all the people who helped organise and support the Hogs for the Homeless ride for their hard work and commitment to young people in need.”