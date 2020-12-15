Menu
Fred Nile supports Ballina man who cut down 270 mangroves

Aisling Brennan
15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
MORE than 20 people, including NSW politician Dr Fred Nile, have come out in support of a South Ballina man who cut down more than 270 mangroves in the Richmond River in 2018.

David John Felsch appeared before Ballina Local Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to two counts of harming protected marine vegetation without obtaining a permit.

However, he's disputing some of the facts alleged by the Department of Primary Fisheries in the Ballina Local Court today.

DPI allege he cut down 256 mangroves from the Richmond River at Keith Hall on February 8, 2018 and removed a further 15 mangroves from the same area on February 13, 2018.

Those in support of the man said outside court Felsch had done everyone a favour because that section of the road approaching the South Ballina ferry can be dangerous if mangroves are obstructing their view of the river.

Felsch is facing a maximum penalty of $110,000, the court heard.

The hearings expected to start shortly after Felsch and the DPI conclude discussions.

