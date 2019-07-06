Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNIQUE: Freckles the bull is at Farm Fantastic
UNIQUE: Freckles the bull is at Farm Fantastic
Rural

Freckles the Spanish bull all horns, low fat

6th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRECKLES is one of the long-horned bulls making a debut appearance at Farm Fantastic this weekend and is attracting a lot of interest not only because of his menancing appearance but because of his breed's qualities.

With a horn span of about 2m, the Spanish breed need to be approached with caution.

Owners and handlers of the cattle on show, Gordon and Desleigh Davidson, are ecstatic with the interest shown already on the first day at Caboolture Showgrounds.

"The breed produces lean meat with less fat and lower cholesterol and they have a longer breeding cycle than most other cattle," Mr Davidson said.

"They are a prized breed for hides and the enormous horns are sought after for all sorts of applications.

"They can tolerate and thrive in a variety of climatic conditions from hot, damp coastal regions to harsh winters and remote outback areas."

Farm Fantastic opened to large crowds on Friday showcasing dozens of exhibitors offering a massive range of products for the man on the land as well as home and lifestyle products and plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

For event information go to www.farmfantastic.com.au.

caboolture showgrounds farm fantastic sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Breaking HUNDREDS of people have turned up for a memorial service for Tim Watkins, 22, who was killed in a hit-and-run last month.

    Young Australians open up about mental health

    premium_icon Young Australians open up about mental health

    Whats On Stories with a common thread in new documentary

    • 6th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    premium_icon Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    Politics Kevin Hogan says tax relief will help many people

    After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    premium_icon After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    Business The self confessed cake king shares his secrets