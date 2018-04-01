'Freakish' hairdryer incident leads to unit fire

A SMOKE detector and quick-thinking passerby helped to stop a unit fire from turning disastrous overnight.

A Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews were called to a unit in Gray St, Tweed Heads West about 8pm yesterday.

He said the female resident had been using her hairdryer before taking her family to dinner.

But the hairdryer - which was not running but remained on at the powerpoint - fell from the bathroom vanity, into a wicker basket.

During the fall, the dryer's power switch "freakishly” flicked back on, the firefighter said.

"The blowdryer had fallen and turned itself back on,” he said.

"The radiant heat from the blowdryer, over time, has taken the wicker bin to its ignition temperature.

"It just goes to show if the appliance is off, it doesn't mean it's safe.

"Make sure you turn it off at the wall, too.”

He said there was a "large amount of smoke and a bit of fire” when crews arrived at the ground floor unit.

A passerby who saw the smoke and heard the unit's blaring smoke alarm phoned Triple 0, and this was vital in getting the blaze under control quickly, he said.

The firefighter said the unit's bathroom was smoke-logged but no one was injured.

He reminded residents to remember to change their smoke alarm batteries every year.