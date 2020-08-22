‘Freak’ try leaves NRL world stunned

One of the hottest prospects in the NRL has turned it on with a stunning 80m try that left fans and commentators alike floored.

In a season of utter misery for the Brisbane Broncos, there has arguably been one giant shining light with Kotoni Staggs cementing himself as one of the most exciting players at the club.

A player who would not look out of place in a NSW Blues jersey, Staggs once again showed why he is one of the hottest young talents in the game with an incredible run early in the second half of the Broncos clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

After a horror start where the Broncos conceded two incredibly soft early tries, Brisbane showed some character to fight back into the match.

Fox League commentator Dan Ginnane called it a 'diabolical start' but once the Broncos got into the game, they actually started to look alright, earning repeat sets and scoring through Richard Kennar.

Corey Paix brought it back to 12-all.

Although the Dragons reinstated the six-point lead by the halftime break, the Broncos were right in the match.

But despite the solid performance, the Broncos again fell short as the Dragons claimed a thriller 28-24.

Close but no cigar for the Broncos.

Commentators were then stunned when the Broncos ran passing and defensive drills in the sheds at halftime.

"I had to ask if this was live?" Johnathan Thurston said on Channel 9.

"This a halftime break, normally you're looking to get your breath and just make sure everyone's calm and ready for the second half. I couldn't believe the scenes I just saw.

Vautin added: "Never seen that anywhere in rugby league in 50 years".

But it appeared to pay off as Staggs scored an incredible 75m try just three minutes into the second half.

After shifting wide to Staggs, the centre monstered his opposite number Euan Aitken with a brutal fend.

He then shrugged off Adam Clune before a dummy sent Dragons fullback Matt Dufty going the wrong way as Staggs scored an incredible try.

Incredibly, Staggs is the Broncos leading try scorer with eight tries despite having only played nine games this season.

Vautin said: "That's brilliant from Kotoni Staggs. That's an 80m job, he did it all on his own. Take a bow Kotoni."

Kotoni Staggs finishes off the incredible effort.

Ginnane agreed.

"This is remarkable, Kotoni Staggs, he does it on his own, sensational Staggs. There are few players in the game who could come up with a try like that. What a player Kotoni Staggs."

Post-game, Braith Anasta was still raving about the try.

"He's a freak," he said. "I love watching him play. He'll be a superstar his whole career, he'll play every level. And they've got to get him the ball more."

Social media also erupted.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the momentum shifted once again with the Dragons opening an eight-point lead, before Brisbane scored through Tom Dearden to make it 26-24 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Broncos couldn't get closer however with a penalty goal after the siren giving the Dragons the 28-24 lead.

Originally published as 'Freak' try leaves NRL world stunned

