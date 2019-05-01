Menu
A three eyed snake found on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty Doo. Picture: NT Parks and Wildlife
Pets & Animals

Mutant three eyed snake uncovered in Australia

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2019 8:15 AM
A MUTANT three eyed snake, dubbed Monty Python, has died following its shocking discovery in Humpty Doo.

The bizarre Territory long carpet python was found on the Arnhem Highway late March with a malformed head and three functioning eyes.

Remarkably, X-rays of the snakes head later revealed that Monty had likely been born with an additional eye socket, ruling out the possibility that his third eye had been the result of two separate heads being forged together.

Another angle of Monty’s third eye. Picture: Supplied/NT Parks and Wildlife
NT Parks and Wildlife Ranger Ray Chatto said the juvenile snake 40cm long and about three months old when they found it.

"It's remarkable it was able to survive so long in the wild with it's deformity and he was struggling to feed before he died last week," Mr Chatto said.

"It was generally agreed that the eye likely developed very early during the embryonic stage of development.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common."

The snakes body is now being kept at the CSIRO in Darwin.

RIP Monty.

