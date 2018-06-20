'Freak accident': Women devastated to miss cycling event

(L-R) Maddy Pride Tracy Fleming and Paula Franklin were training together for charity ride Cycle 4 ASD KIDS, before an cycling accident left Maddy and Tracy in hospital.

THE family of a cyclist seriously injured in a "freak accident" on the Pacific Highway is calling for support.

Tragedy struck on Saturday, June 9 for experienced cyclists Maddy Pride and Tracy Fleming when they collided into each other on the shoulder of the Pacific Highway at Knockrow about 11am.

Suffering a serious head injury as well as a fractured arm, ribs and collar bone, Maddy was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Tracy was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with minor injuries.

Initially, emergency services believed the accident had involved a car, but it was later confirmed the two wheels had locked together, throwing the women onto the road.

At the time of the accident, the women were training with friend Paula Franklin for Cycle 4 ASD KIDS, a charity ride which takes place this Saturday at Robina.

Maddy's husband Steve said she had been taken out of intensive care and was recovering well at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"She still has some serious issues on the left side of her face where she fractured her skull," he said.

"There's some nerve damage there because of the swelling, but hopefully when it goes down her face will go back to normal.

He said although his wife had much more recognition and movement compared to when she was first admitted, it would still take about four months before she would be able to get back on her bike.

"She did say she's not going to give it up," he said.

"It will be a long road to recovery but they are going to let her do her rehab in Ballina which is great. Tracy is recovering well too."

Maddy's daughter Emma Pride said the upcoming charity ride was extremely close to her mum's heart.

"She is devastated she can no longer participate," Emma said.

"Since the accident, we have asked people to donate to their charity ride instead of people buying her flowers and things, and it's really keeping Mum motivated knowing that people are still donating to their cause."

The Cycle 4 ASD KIDS charity ride is to raise money for families with autistic children.

"Mum's job is a support worker with children and the elderly so the cause is something she strongly believes in," she said.

The trio have already raised $1500 for the Cycle 4 ASD KIDS charity ride, with more donations being made since the accident.

"She's in positive spirits but really disappointed she can't ride," Emma said.

"It would help her to get back on her feet to see that everyone is behind her. It would mean the world to mum for more people to donate."

Emma thanked the community for supporting the family during this time.

"It's been incredible," she said

"I'd specifically like to thank Lennox Boxing Girls who have been cooking meals for us every day."

For for more information about Cycle 4 ASD KIDS head to: https://www.facebook.com/events/228010734419325/

To donate to the trio's Go Fund me Page head to: https://cycle4asdkids.gofundraise.com.au/page/TracMad

