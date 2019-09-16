Frawley’s wife reveals what led to star's death

On the day footy legend Danny Frawley's funeral details were confirmed his wife, Anita, has released a statement offering new insight in the months leading up to his death.

The St Kilda Hall of Famer will be farewelled in a private service at the Moorabbin Town Hall on Wednesday at 3pm (AEST).

The iconic player, coach and media commentator died the day after his 56th birthday when his ute crashed into a tree near Ballarat on Monday, September 9.

"On Monday, the love of my life was tragically taken from my girls and I," Anita Frawley wrote.

"Many have speculated on the cause and lead up to this tragedy. Danny, as a champion of mental health would want me to continue his legacy and be open with the public of the events leading up to this heartbreak.

"While the circumstances of the event are unconfirmed and will remain uncertain until the investigations are complete, it was true that Danny's mental health had deteriorated in recent weeks.

"As is widely known, Danny had experienced and lived with depression dating back a number of years. But to his credit, he had put up his hand and accepted psychiatric treatment, counselling and medication. He recovered and returned to being the Danny of old.

"The road leading up to last Monday's events began eight months ago when Danny made the decision to take himself off his prescribed medication. At this point Danny felt invincible, like the true competitor and proud man that he was; he felt that he had beaten the disease.

"In fact, he felt bullet proof, which contributed to his decision to remove himself from his support network including his psychiatric care and not continuing to work with his team of mental health professionals.

"The reason I am making this public is that I want this to be a reminder to all those grappling with mental health conditions and to those whom have made progress with their wellbeing that you should always seek help from professionals when considering making decisions surrounding your mental health, even when you feel as though you have fully recovered.

"Our final memory of Danny is one we will cherish forever, a night spent sitting around our family table, playing board games and laughing on his 56th birthday. He will never be forgotten and will forever be in our hearts.

"I would like to leave everyone with this quote from Danny, "manning up in the past was to suffer in silence, manning up now is to put your hand up."

FUNERAL DETAILS: HOW YOU CAN ATTEND

A tribute to Danny Frawley at St Kilda headquarters.

His club, St Kilda, announced on Monday public mourners will be given a chance to say farewell to Frawley at a public memorial to be held at the club's RSEA Park training ground at Moorabbin Reserve in Melbourne.

The club will live-stream Frawley's private funeral service on giant screens at the ground.

After the funeral service, Frawley's hearse will be driven to Moorabbin Reserve where it will complete a lap of honour in front of St Kilda supporters.

Frawley's family has asked those paying their respects to the champion footballer to make a donation to Beyond Blue rather than offering flowers and cards.

The wider footy community continued to grieve the tragic loss of the larger-than-life figure during the second week of the AFL Finals Series where minutes of silence to honour Frawley were held at both semi-finals.