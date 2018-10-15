Fraudster banned from tax work for five years

A Northern Rivers-based tax accountant has been banned for five years.

A CONVICTED fraudster based on the Northern Rivers has been banned from working as a tax agent for five years.

Belinda Catherine Nott, who had been operating under Belinda Nott & Associates Accountants in Lismore Heights, has been banned from working as a tax agent from September 4 this year until September 4, 2023.

She will not be able to re-apply for registration during that time.

On the Tax Practitioners Board website, they said the ban was put in place as Ms Nott "no longer meets registration requirements".

A TPB spokeswoman was unable to comment on the specifics of Ms Nott's ban, but she said a criminal conviction would be taken into account by the TPB in relation to any tax agent's suitability to the role.

Ms Nott was convicted of fraud earlier this year.

"Anyone seeking registration with the TPB must meet the fit and proper person requirement," she said.

"This means that the TPB must consider whether they are of good fame, integrity and character and if certain events may have occurred, including, in the prior five-year period being convicted of a serious taxation offence or offence involving fraud or dishonesty.

"Therefore, if someone has a criminal record, the TPB will take this into consideration to determine if they meet the fit and proper requirements and other requirements of the Tax Agent Services Act 2009."

She said clients with any concerns could contact the TPB.

"If the TPB terminates a tax practitioner's registration we do notify the ATO," she said.

"Due to the privacy provisions of the TASA, clients are not currently notified when a tax agent has been banned from practising tax services except in special circumstances.

"It is the responsibility of the client to make sure their tax agent is registered.

"They can do this by checking online at www.tpb.gov.au/search-register or look for the Registered tax practitioners symbol.

"Using a registered tax agent provides consumer protection including access to safe harbour provisions. It ensures tax agents have met and maintained the required standards of qualifications and experience and have complied with the Code of Professional Conduct."