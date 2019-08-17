Menu
An Evans Head woman has been accused of hundreds of fraud offences.
An Evans Head woman has been accused of hundreds of fraud offences.
FRAUD: Northern Rivers woman facing 330 charges

17th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
A NORTH Coast woman has lodged to no pleas to more than 300 fraud allegations against her.

The case against Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, went before Ballina Local Court for the first time on Wednesday.

Ms Hughes remains on bail after being charged with 330 allegations of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Ms Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven year period from January 12, 2012.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Ms Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4.

Before court this week, she lodged no formal pleas to any of her 330 charges and the court heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would take carriage of the matter.

The case was adjourned to a date in October.

