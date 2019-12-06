Menu
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Fraud investigation into major mining company

Caitlan Charles
6th Dec 2019 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
INTERNATIONAL mining giant Glencore is under investigation from the UK Serious Fraud Office.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the SFO investigation added to ongoing corruption probes into one of the world's biggest commodities traders in the US and Brazil.

In a company statement to investors, Glencore said the SFO had opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the business conduct of the group.

"Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigations," the statement said.

Glencore Australia operates multiple coal mines in the Bowen Basin including mines in Clermont, Collinsville, Glenden, Emerald and Middlemount.

