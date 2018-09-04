Fraud dad must pay back bank $26,500

A DAD who ripped nearly $30,000 off Suncorp by fraud has been spared jail time but must pay the money back.

Ipswich Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she would give Christopher Caplin credit for admitting his crime and willingness to repay the funds.

His lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Caplin had already paid $3000 back to Suncorp and Ms MacCallum ordered him to repay the outstanding $26,500.

The payments will be negotiated with the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Christopher James Caplin 31, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud in Brisbane City between November 2, 2014, and December 20, 2014.

It was an open court but no facts about his crime were given in the open court by police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi or Ms MacCallum.

Mr Tsoi told the court that the fraud had been "carefully planned".

Caplin told police he was struggling financially at the time and was unable to pay his debts.

Mr Fairclough said Caplin, a father of three, was still struggling to get over the death of a child and still has debts.

"A number of steps were taken by you," Ms MacCallum told Caplin in sentencing.

"It was thought out and there was a point where you could have stopped but didn't.

"It was a significant amount.

"I give you credit for owning up to the situation and being willing to pay it back."

Caplin was convicted and sentenced to 12 months jail, with Ms MacCallum ordering that the sentence be immediately suspended for two years.