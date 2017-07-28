Fraud arrest over elaborate scheme

THE de facto partner of former Byron Bay businessman Daniel Kive Albert, whose failed Glamour Nail scheme allegedly cost unwitting investors millions of dollars, has been arrested and charged for fraud.

Kelly Hannah, 48, was arrested at 8am yesterday morning at her home in Sydney.

Strike force detectives executing a search warrant on Hannah's Woollahra address seized computers, portable hard drives, and documents. The seized material will be analysed by specialised forensic accountants.

She was taken to Waverly Police Station and charged with 35 counts of fraud.

Police will allege Hannah was involved in establishing fraudulent business ventures and defrauded at least 35 people to a total of more than $5.5 million.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Waverly Local Court on Tuesday September 5.

Both Kelly and Daniel Kive Albert are well known to Byron Bay residents who were caught up in the Glamour Nail scheme as both employees and investors.

Albert was known as Daniel Hannah to locals while operating in Byron Bay back in 2011 and 2012 from a rented Coopers Shoot mansion.

Conman Daniel Albert (aka Daniel Hannah or Daniel Bowman) whose partner Kelly Hannah has been charged with 35 counts of fraud. Albert is expected to be arrested upon his return to Australia after being jailed in New Zealand in 2016. Contributed

Glamour Nail sold distribution licences for nail art vending machines across Australia, the Middle East, North America.

Last month The Northern Star told the story of Nyoli Scobie who worked as a sales consultant for the company, unwittingly selling licences for machines which were never delivered.

According to a report in The Australian, Glamour Nail collapsed in late 2013 owing $4m to more than 60 unsecured creditors, mostly people who had paid for machines that never materialised.

Glamour Nail was solely registered in Kelly Hannah's name, but it was reported that Albert was the driving force.

The couple's activities have been under investigation since detectives from the Fraud and Cybercrime Squad established Strike Force Summercloud to investigate a "number of fraudulent investment schemes".

Albert is currently in a New Zealand jail after being convicted for the fraud of a Christchurch man to the tune of $500,000 through a similar vending machine sales business.

He is expected to be released and deported back to Australian within weeks.

Investigations by police are continuing and further arrests are expected.