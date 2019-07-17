Menu
Lawyer Adam Magill leaving Roma St watch-house after being released on bail.
Crime

Fraud-accused QLD lawyer 'breached bail'

by Sonia Kohlbacher
17th Jul 2019 11:30 AM

A Brisbane criminal lawyer accused of ripping off legal aid will apply for bail after being charged with breaching it again.

Adam Magill, who is accused of fraud and money laundering, was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission on Tuesday.

Magill was fined $1200 in June for the previous breach of bail which involved calling a colleague on his no-contact list.

He is in custody and a lawyer appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on his behalf on Wednesday over the latest allegation.

The matter was adjourned and Magill is due to appear in court on Thursday, where a prosecutor will try to block his attempt to be released on bail again.

