Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille at the 54th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles 22 Sep 2002. Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille
Frasier star slams ‘pathetic’ ex-wife

by Jessica Bennett
14th Nov 2019 4:31 PM

TOSSED salad and scrambled shade.

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer didn't hold his tongue in a new interview, discussing ex-wife Camille Grammer and calling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "pathetic".

"Honestly, I don't really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it's sort of pathetic," the Frasier actor, 64, said during a sit-down interview with Graham Bensinger.

Grammer went on to call out Camille's character, saying the 51-year-old was particularly insensitive during a rough time for him over a decade ago.

 

Happier times: The Grammers in 2010, shortly before their split. Picture: AP
"A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died - 12 years ago now - the day of my mother's funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something," Kelsey explained.

"And she started telling me, 'I'm out of this, I'm out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah, which, we'd had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome."

He continued, "I realised at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year (later), I was done."

Camille and Kelsey split in July 2010, with the RHOBH cast member being awarded half of the earnings Grammer accumulated during their 13-year union, totalling $US30 million ($A44 million).

The exes share two children - daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14 - with Camille admitting that she kept the last name Grammer for them, despite marrying David C. Meyer in October 2018.

 

Kelsey Grammer and Camille were married for 13 years. Picture: AP
This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

