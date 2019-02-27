Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peta Louise Ansford is facing a trial accused of manslaughter.
Peta Louise Ansford is facing a trial accused of manslaughter. Lee Constable
Crime

Frantic Triple 0 call: 'I didn’t mean to kill him'

Ashley Pillhofer
by
27th Feb 2019 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DURING a frantic triple zero phone call made in the early hours of the morning, a court heard manslaughter accused Peta Louise Ansford suggesting she was the person who delivered the fatal stab wound that killed Mackay man Luke Mitchell.

In its opening statements, the Crown told the court Ms Ansford's mother told the responder who took her call "my daughter reckons she has killed her partner" before Ms Ansford grabbed the phone and admitted to the killing.

In the background of the call, played for a jury in Mackay Supreme Court, an inconsolable Peta Ansford can be heard screaming "I am not a killer". 

Speaking on the phone to first responders, Ms Ansford said the killing took place during a heated argument between herself and Mr Mitchell of May 7, 2017.

"We were having a domestic and he kept pushing me and kept pushing me and kept pushing me," she said in a recording played to the court.

"I grabbed a knife and stabbed him … But I  didn't mean to kill him."

While the prosecution painted a picture of a relationship fraught with dysfunction on both sides, lawyers defending Ms Ansford portrayed Mr Mitchell as a verbally, emotionally, financially and physically violent man who "drank and smoked all his money from the government".

The court heard Ms Ansford would argue the death occurred in self-defence.

More to come.

domestic violence editors picks luke mitchell manslaughter peta louise ansford
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    TABULAM FIRE: Court hears the extent of damage in unknown

    premium_icon TABULAM FIRE: Court hears the extent of damage in unknown

    Crime THE 40-year-old is facing two charges over the blaze which burnt through more than 7500 hectares.

    Seachange reboots on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Seachange reboots on the Northern Rivers

    TV Sigrid Thornton in town to announce popular TV show is back

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:01 PM
    Shark attack victim needed 20 units of blood

    premium_icon Shark attack victim needed 20 units of blood

    News SHARK attack victim "recovering well” in Gold Coast hospital

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Manhunt for two men in Byron Bay following shooting

    premium_icon Manhunt for two men in Byron Bay following shooting

    Crime Victorian Police have issues warrants for the two men