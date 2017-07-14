Frantic search after black 'parachute' falls from sky

THE sighting of a parachute-type object over Lennox Head yesterday afternoon sparked a frantic search operation.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command confirmed that at 5.07pm a number of witnesses reported seeing a black canopy-style parachute object descending on the northern side of Lennox Head, in line with Lake Ainsworth, 500m off the beach.

The witnesses were unable to describe if there was a person underneath the canopy, police said.

Police, Surf Life Savers, Jet Boat Rescue, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter commenced a search at 6.30pm.

Search conditions were described as optimal even though it was night time - with low swell and good visibility - however nothing was discovered, police said.

At 7.22pm the search was discontinued.

Police said they have received no reports of anyone missing, but will do some follow ups today in relation to the incident.

At this point, police said, it was believed the object could potentially have been a weather balloon.