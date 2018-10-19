Menu
FRANTI'S FAN FAVOURITE: Get your tickets to Michael Franti's 'Stay Human' encore screening.
Entertainment

Franti film among Byron Film Festival encore screenings

19th Oct 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

DEMAND for tickets to three Byron Bay Film Festival films has been so great that special encore screenings have been arranged.

Anyone who missed the festival's opening night film, Michael Franti's Stay Human, can see it at the Brunswick Picture House on Sunday, October 21 at 6pm.

The solo-survivor Arctic will also be shown for a second time at the Pighouse Flicks Lounge Cinema on Sunday at 4pm.

The comedy with a social message, The Merger, was also so popular that a second screening has been added , at Brunswick Picture House on Thursday at 7pm.

Another encore screening for Saturday is to be announced.

byron bay film festival 2018 encore screenings northern rivers entertainment
Lismore Northern Star

