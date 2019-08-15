Frankie the Story Dog reads Fetch with kids at the library

Frankie the story dog joined Kookaburra Early Learning Centre children at Casino Library for story time.

FRANKIE spends his time in court waiting rooms or at the library reading with children.

It is an unusual occupation for a two year old black Labrador, but Frankie is perfectly suited to the job, his owner Shellly Hayes said.

He was trained to be a guide dog but he failed the final test because he had weak elbows, Ms Hayes said.

Frankie came from Sydney and now lives in Coraki.

He spends some of his days at Lismore Courthouse and others at the library.

"He brings the stress down in the waiting room, " Ms Hayes said.

It's easy to see why. As the three and four year old children clamour over Frankie to reach a book, he doesn't budge. His calm demeanour makes him a perfect reading companion.

Assistant librarian Tamara Patino said they saw an article about story dogs at another library and thought they'd like to try it out in Casino.

Frankie is at the library every Thursday morning. One fortnight with the Kookaburra children and the alternate weeks for the Bookworm session that anyone can attend.

Kookaburra educator Adele Gifford said having Frankie at the reading session helped settle the childre.

"It generates conversation when we get back to the centre and talk about looking after pets,” Ms Gifford said.

Frankie and the children had their heads buried in a book called Fetch, about a dog, just like Frankie.