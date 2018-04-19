Foxes, wild dogs and feral cats targeted in hinterland areas

Byron Shire Council has asked residents to report wild dogs and other pests.

Byron Shire Council has asked residents to report wild dogs and other pests. incposterco

BYRON Shire Council's pest animal trapping program is now underway with foxes, wild dogs and feral cats being targeted in Clunes, Booyong, Nashua and Goonengerry.

The program, which has been run before by Council, is designed to minimise the impact of pest animals on livestock and wildlife and in some cases, people and their domestic pets.

The trapping program, which started on April 2 2018, is being conducted by a private specialist trapper, and will finish by June 29 2018.

Council's Biodiversity Officer, Clare Manning said if people see foxes, wild dogs and feral cats contact Council or use the online Feral Scan free mapping tool (https://www.feralscan.org.au) that allows people to record sightings of pest animals.

"Byron Shire residents place a high value on the environment and this naturally includes native plants and animals, and pest animals such as wild dogs, foxes and feral cats, as well as cane toads, rabbits and Indian Mynas, can destroy populations of native species and vegetation and they also compete for food,” Ms Manning said.

"Every land owner is responsible for managing pests that are on or travel through their land and Council has been supporting private land owners to control pests for a number of years,” she said.

Under the new Biosecurity Act, all landholders including Council, government agencies, and private land owners must demonstrate how they are managing pests on land they own or occupy.

Byron Shire Council is reviewing how it will manage pests into the future and a draft Pest Animal Management Plan is being prepared.

The draft plan is expected to be on exhibition in July-August 2018 for public comment.

For more information on the draft Pest Animal Management Plan go to www.byron.nsw.gov.au or contact Clare Manning, Biodiversity Officer, on 6626 7000.