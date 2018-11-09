Menu
Fox launches the ‘Netflix of sports’

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
9th Nov 2018 11:15 AM

FOX Sports has quietly released a trial described as "the Netflix of sports", an on-demand streaming service offering a smorgasbord of more than 50 sports including a full summer of Australian cricket, AFL, NRL, Wimbledon, NFL, and the NBA.

The service, which has just completed beta testing, is expected to be released "imminently" after it was foreshadowed in News Corp's first quarter financial results.

Unlike its streaming rivals, Kayo Sports will deliver live sports, as well as streaming matches on demand, in high-definition, and without ad breaks.

Kayo Sports had previously been tipped by Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany as a "paradise for sports fans," with content including Moto GP, Super Rugby, La Liga, and the World Surfing Championships.

Subscribers will be able to watch sports without the need to pay for extra, non-sports content.

A spoiler-free mode will also be offered to hide scores from sports fans, and a split-screen option will let viewers watch two games at once.

When the service launches, it will be offered for as little as $25 a month, with a 14-day free trial at kayosports.com.au. A premium version will cost $35.

Even though the service has yet to officially launch, Kayo Sports received positive reviews on social media after details were uncovered, with online commenters at Whirlpool and Twitter calling it a "pretty good deal if you are a sports nut," and a "massive shake-up" for live sports in Australia.

Nine Network technology commentator and publisher of tech site EFTM Trevor Long said the service was "seriously impressive stuff".

Viewers will be able to access the service on Apple and Google mobile devices, Windows and Mac computers, and Google Chromecast devices.

