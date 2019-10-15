Fowler wants keeper competition

Max Crocombe did enough to claim the starting sport. Photo: Peter Wallis

HAVING been asked to "earn the orange", New Zealand international goalkeeper Max Crocombe did so in being selected ahead of Jamie Young for Brisbane Roar's 1-1 A-League first-round draw with Perth Glory.

Opting for Crocombe over Young, the club's player of the season for the past two years, for Sunday's clash in Perth was Roar coach Robbie Fowler's toughest selection call in a totally revamped Brisbane team.

Fan-favourite Young was understood to be devastated when informed he would be warming the bench.

"It was a really tough decision to make with the keepers," Fowler said.

"I said from day one when I did come in that everyone was starting afresh.

"It was up to everyone to earn the orange … it was up to the players to show me what they've got.

"I could have picked either of them and it would have worked in our favour because we have got two very good keepers.

"Unfortunately someone has to miss out and (on Sunday) it was Youngy. Max was solid enough. He didn't really have that much to do, and what he did do, he dealt with it well."

Jamie Young now knows how hard he’ll have to work. Photo: AAP Image/Tony McDonough

While Young's shot-stopping cannot be questioned, Crocombe's agility and distribution is perhaps what got him the nod over the former A-League goalkeeper of the year.

Buoyed by Roy O'Donovan's stoppage-time goal which earned them a deserved draw against last season's Premier's Plate winners, the Roar must now cool their heels until Friday week's clash with Melbourne Victory at Suncorp Stadium due to having a bye this weekend.

"It is what it is. We knew when the fixtures came out that we would have this little spell where we weren't playing," Fowler said.

"Thankfully we got the point in the end (against Perth), which will make the next two weeks a little bit better rather than if we'd have lost."