Fourth teen arrested after dramatic shopping centre lockdown

UPDATE 10am

THE four teenagers involved in a cross-border pursuit which led to a dramatic lockdown at Tweed City Shopping Centre have been charged by police.

Three teenage boys, two aged 15 and another 16, were the first to be caught by police near Tweed City yesterday while a fourth teenager, also aged 15, was found hours later at Varsity Lakes.

According to a statement by NSW Police, the 16-year-old boy has been charged with 13 offences including armed robbery, aggravated break enter and steal, aggravated enter dwelling with intent, police pursuit - dangerous driving, two charges of larceny, being carried in conveyance and other serious offences.

The two 15-year-old boys have been charged with being carried in conveyance and hindering investigation.

They have all been refused bail to appear in court today.

The fourth boy, who was arrested around 8pm last night by Queensland Police, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and drug possession after police found cannabis on him during a search.

More charges are expected to come.

EARLIER

A FOURTH teenager has been arrested following a cross-border pursuit that forced Tweed City into lockdown overnight.

Queensland Police have confirmed a 15-year-old-boy was taken into custody at Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast at about 8pm last night.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Police Incident Tweed City involving stolen car and 4 male offenders.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News Scott Powick

The teen was the last offender on the run after three fellow teens, two aged 15 years and one 16-year-old were taken into custody outside Tweed City following a lengthy car chase yesterday afternoon.

The arrests were made in connection with a 24-hour crime spree, including a series of unlawful entries and wilful damage to motor vehicles on the Gold Coast and Tweed over the weekend, including the alleged assault of a car owner at Surfers Paradise.

Police had been pursuing the teens in their stolen vehicle from the Gold Coast, down to Murwillumbah and then back towards Tweed before the offenders abandoned their car in the afternoon traffic at Minjungbal Drive.

Craig Elliot made a citzens arrest of one of the male offenders wanted for a series of serious armed robberies during the Police Incident Tweed City involving stolen car and 4 male offenders.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News Scott Powick

Shoppers at Tweed City were forced into lockdown when one of the teens managed to escape through the shopping centre to evade police.

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot and his wife Richmond MP Justine Elliot, both former police officers, were at the centre when they saw one of the teens running towards them, tackling him to the ground and assisting police in his arrest.