Fourth officer stood down for Laidley leak

Dean Laidley is still being held in a remand centre.

An additional two senior police officers have been suspended over the alleged leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley in police custody.

Victoria Police's Professional Standards Command on Friday night released a statement to confirm two male senior constables from the southern metropolitan region have been stood down.

Two senior constables were earlier this week suspended over the incident.

It comes as Victoria's corruption watchdog announced an investigation into the leaked photos.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) will conduct a probe into "the unauthorised disclosure of a person's private information at St Kilda Police Station", referring to the two leaked images of the 53-year-old inside a police station interview room.

Laidley was arrested on Saturday night after an alleged incident outside a home in St Kilda about 9pm, police said in a statement.

The former Kangaroos coach was remanded in custody on stalking and other charges, and will remain in custody until his court appearance on May 11th.

Leaked photos show Laidley wearing a black dress and a blonde wig, while a second photo of a computer screen allegedly featured his official mug shot.

On Friday night, the investigation into the leaked images resulted in a fourth officer being suspended.

"Professional Standards Command have today suspended two further Victoria Police employees in relation to photos circulating on social media of a person who was in custody at a police station in Victoria," the statement claimed.

Dean Laidley is expected to apply for bail on Monday.

"The two male senior constables are from the southern metropolitan region.

"They are expected to be charged with a breach under section 227 of the Victoria Police Act, which is unauthorised disclosure of information.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we will be making no further comment."

One of the suspended officers allegedly sent the photos via WhatsApp to six other people, including other officers, who could also face misconduct charges if they're found to have shared them.

On Tuesday evening, Victoria Police released a statement confirming a second senior constable had been suspended and is expected to be charged for their involvement.

Laidley is now expected to ask for bail during a second court appearance on Monday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton earlier labelled the leak "appalling" after the pictures, including one of Laidley in a blonde wig and dress, appeared on the front pages of the Herald Sun and the West Australian.

The suspended officers are expected to be charged with accessing police information without authorisation.

Australian Lawyers for Human Rights condemned the behaviour of the officers who distributed the photos of Laidley in custody.

