Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound in his front yard on September 2.
Bail for alleged accessory to shooting murder

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2018 11:58 AM
THE fourth man charged over the fatal shooting of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, who died from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his Deception Bay home last week, has been granted bail.

Joshua Michael Meale, 30, was yesterday charged with being an accessory to murder and was this morning granted bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

His brother Justin has been charged with Mr Pollock's murder.

Lawyer Nick Hanly said Meale had fully co-operated with police, telling them where the murder weapon was hidden and giving evidence that could be used to help prosecute his brother.

Mr Pollock died last Sunday after Justin Meale allegedly pulled a sawn-off shotgun from his clothes and shot him in the chest after a dispute over drug debts.

Meale was granted bail and will be required to report weekly to the Redcliffe police station.

