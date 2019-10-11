Menu
A fourth man has been charged as part of investigations into a series of armed robberies and a public place shooting at Casino.
Crime

Fourth man charged over Casino armed robberies

11th Oct 2019 9:43 AM
A FOURTH man has been charged as part of investigations into a series of armed robberies and a public place shooting at Casino.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad and Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Yengo to investigate several armed robberies which are believed to be linked.

Just after 9pm on Sunday November 12, 2017, five men - armed with a machete and iron bars - entered a golf club on West Street, Casino, and threatened two male employees.

One of the employees, a 46-year-old man, was hit with the machete and suffered bruising, before the men fled the scene empty handed.

Police were called to a second incident about 5am on Tuesday July 9, 2019 and were told three men - armed with bars - approached an employee outside a newsagency at Laurieton.

One of the men allegedly hit the 55-year-old male employee, before threatening him.

They stole cash and fled the store.

Police also commenced an investigation after receiving information about shots fired at a home on Rodlee Street, Wauchope, on Wednesday July 10.

As part of their inquiries, strike force detectives, assisted by Strike Force Raptor North, Public Order and Riot Squad, Northern Region Operations Support Group and the Dog Unit, executed six search warrants at homes at Port Macquarie, West Kempsey, South Kempsey, Greenhill and Burnt Bridge about 6.30am on Wednesday October 9.

Three men - aged 19, 23 and 29 - were charged on Wednesday and remain before the courts.

Following further investigations, detectives arrested a fourth man - aged 23 - at Kempsey Police Station just before 4.30pm yesterday.

He was charged with robbery whilst armed with offensive weapon.

Police will allege in court that the man was involved in the Laurieton armed robbery.

The West Kempsey man was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Yengo are continuing.

casino crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

