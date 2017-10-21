Fourth generation Lismore man turns 90

Ronald Sherlock will celebrate his 90th birthday tomorrow with wife Emily (also pictured) and family and friends.

Ronald Sherlock will celebrate his 90th birthday tomorrow with wife Emily (also pictured) and family and friends. David Sherlock

RONALD Francis Sherlock, born October 21 1927, celebrates his 90th birthday today.

Mr Sherlock is a fourth generation man from the Lismore District. His ancestors ventured from Wollongong to the Richmond District via the SS Ballina in 1866.

Ron was schooled at St Cathages and Marist Brothers Lismore until he left at the age of 13 to work on a local farm.

Times were hard and he never returned to school or his family home, so he became a nomad working from farm to farm.

In his late teens he not only worked as a farm hand but also leased a banana plantation with Neville McDunna.

Ron met Emily Innes, from Casino, who was working at the Goolmangar Store and in 1949 they married.

Ron sold his plantation lease to provide for their Lismore wedding and a honeymoon at Coolangatta.

Ron and Emily have been married for 68 years and are well loved and respected by all of their descendants and all who know them.

In 1952, Ron took up a job at Coombell brickworks which provided the stability of a regular income and a safe rural environment to raise their growing family.

There was also the opportunity to spend time fishing, camping, playing tennis and enjoying the simple life.

In 1965 Ron accepted a job at the Casino Butter Factory so the family relocated to Casino but as the family grew he was aware of the limited employment opportunities in the local area.

Through connections at the Butter Factory he obtained a job with PDS in Sydney so the family moved to Sydney.

Ron and Emily enjoyed the Big Smoke but you can never take the country out of the boy, hence on retirement in 1987 they returned to the district to live firstly at Alstonville and then in Ballina where they currently reside.

Ron's Great Grandfather Donald Senior is responsible for several hundred descendants of the Sherlock name and Ron has kept the tradition going with 7 children, 26 Grand Children and 22 Great Grandchildren.

Happy 90th Birthday Ron.