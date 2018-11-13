Menu
Four men have invaded a Cabramatta home. PHOTO: Bill Hearne
Crime

Four-man assault in armed home invasion

by Angelo Risso
13th Nov 2018 6:31 AM
Armed men have invaded a Sydney family's home and assaulted two members, including a grandmother, before making off with a wallet.

Four men armed with a pistol and pieces of wood forced their way into the Cabramatta West home about 12:30am and were confronted by a family of five - two parents, their adult son and daughter and their grandmother.

The invaders demanded money, police say. The son was assaulted with a piece of wood and the grandmother was pushed to the ground before the men fled with a wallet. The pair was treated at the scene by ambulance officers.

