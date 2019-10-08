Four young sisters start their own business

SISTER ACT: Vrindavani Hasler, 13, Ayodhya, 11, Saci, 9, and Nadia, 8 together make up The Eco Sisters, from Murwillumbah.

FOUR young Murwillumbah sisters are taking "sibling partnership" a step further - by starting a business with each other.

The budding entrepreneurs are making environmentally sustainable products - and profits - together, with their fledgling business The Eco Sisters.

The eldest sister, Vrinda Hasler, 13, said she made sustainable and chemical free products and use ecofriendly packaging along with sisters Ayodhya, 11, Saci, 9, and Nadia, 8.

Two of their products 'Vegan and Vegetarian rocky road' were created when they realised there was no vegan or vegetarian rocky road on the market,.

Being vegetarian themselves the sisters are passionate about plant based products, helping the environment and preserving animal rights.

Vrinda said their rocky road had "all the goodness with none of the guilt".

It all started because the sisters wanted to get more allowance, but wanted to do it in an environmentally friendly way.

"At first we were just selling to our friends and then we did our Facebook page and we got a lot of customers there," Vrinda said.

"And now we're creating our webpage. We have done markets in Tweed Heads, Gold Coast and a lot of places."

The girls make turns creating the products in their kitchen.

Vrindi said their most popular product was an organic playdo.

"Our playdo is the most popular because it has essential oils, and we sell it in different sizes in glass jars.

"It's therapeutic and it helps kids stay calm. We have eucalyptus playdo which helps with the breathing system and helps with stress."

The girls are also in the process of extending their product range with natural cleaning and skin care products.

As for individual moves you can do to help the planet, Vrindi said, "animal agriculture is probably the top three biggest causes of climate change" and eating a vegetarian diet would make a big contribution to the future wellbeing of the planet.

Follow their journey as they expand their product range at https://theecosisters.com.