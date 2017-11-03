News

BREAKING: Samurai sword killer's wife jailed for four years

Candace Martin during a previous court appearance.
Candace Martin during a previous court appearance. Marc Stapelberg
Hamish Broome
by

CANDACE Martin, wife of the man who slaughtered his itinerant father with a samurai sword in a bid to cash in on $2.5 million in life insurance policies, will spend at least four years in jail for helping cover up her ex-husband's crimes.

Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill found the 27-year-old mother deliberately misled police for months after her father-in-law's murder, participating in an "extraordinary web of deceit" and giving statements "littered with lies".

Justice Hamill said Candace's statements were "self serving" and it was "difficult to distinguish fact from fiction".

He added that Candace appeared to have "no real sense" of the "enormity and gravity of what she and her ex-husband did", and she remained in "partial denial" and "self-justification".

Yet Justice Hamill said the mother of four had "multifaceted" motivations in agreeing to help her husband's murderous plot, which included a reluctance to lose her first love and the father of two of her children to jail - but also greed.

Due to special circumstances relating to Candace's young children, any sentence must be "tempered by a significant degree of compassion," he noted.

For the crimes of attempted murder of her father-in-law on April 7, 2014, and accessory to murder after June 13, 2014, Candace was sentenced to a total of nine years jail with a four year non-parole period to commence on 25 October, 2021.

Topics:  candace martin editors picks michael phillip martin murwillumbah murder northern rivers crime samurai sword murder

Lismore Northern Star
VIDEO: 'Huge milestone' as solar train arrives in Byron

VIDEO: 'Huge milestone' as solar train arrives in Byron

UPDATE: The world's first solar powered train has finally arrived in Byron Bay.

How you can access free dental service

Coraki Campbell HealthOne welcomes patient, David Rawson, on the first day of Oral Health Services at the facility.

A full range of treatments are available through the service

Wondering what the smoke is over the coast?

A fire near Ross Lane is a controlled agricultural burn.

People have been reporting fire and smoke in the area

Lismore pool may not be open before Christmas

IN THE SWIM: People keen to get back into the swim of things at the Lismore Memorial Baths may have to wait until 2018 as the March floods caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the pump and filtration system and Council can't guarantee the facility opening by Christmas.

Memorial baths still closed for flood repairs

Local Partners