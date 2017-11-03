BREAKING: Samurai sword killer's wife jailed for four years

CANDACE Martin, wife of the man who slaughtered his itinerant father with a samurai sword in a bid to cash in on $2.5 million in life insurance policies, will spend at least four years in jail for helping cover up her ex-husband's crimes.

Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill found the 27-year-old mother deliberately misled police for months after her father-in-law's murder, participating in an "extraordinary web of deceit" and giving statements "littered with lies".

Justice Hamill said Candace's statements were "self serving" and it was "difficult to distinguish fact from fiction".

He added that Candace appeared to have "no real sense" of the "enormity and gravity of what she and her ex-husband did", and she remained in "partial denial" and "self-justification".

Yet Justice Hamill said the mother of four had "multifaceted" motivations in agreeing to help her husband's murderous plot, which included a reluctance to lose her first love and the father of two of her children to jail - but also greed.

Due to special circumstances relating to Candace's young children, any sentence must be "tempered by a significant degree of compassion," he noted.

For the crimes of attempted murder of her father-in-law on April 7, 2014, and accessory to murder after June 13, 2014, Candace was sentenced to a total of nine years jail with a four year non-parole period to commence on 25 October, 2021.