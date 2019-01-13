Four ways to fight off holiday boredom

A two-day Art Project will help young people to develop artistic skills while creating a public art installation, painting the walls of B-SPACE.

HAS holiday boredom hit in your home?

Fear not.

Social Futures youth hub in Ballina, B-SPACE, is up and running with a host of events and workshops to bring some spark to your summer days.

Social Futures B-SPACE Coordinator Kate Higgins said there's something to suit all tastes in their summer workshop series designed for 12-17 year olds.

"We are running a really varied program from skateboarding to art, music to woodwork - and all young people are welcome,” Kate said.

"You don't need any prior skills. Just come along for a good laugh, some new experiences and to meet new friends.”

Workshops on offer include skateboarding, presented by TruckStopSk8, where young people can learn to perfect their skating style, as well as woodworking where participants learn great skills and take home their own wooden box creation.

For those with a creative bent there are visual art and music workshops available. And for music lovers, there is the B-SPACE Jam session where local musician, Greg Stock, will run a three hour musical workshop.

"With so many awesome workshops you can be involved in, there's no need to sit at home watching Netflix all holidays - come and jump into B-SPACE!” Kate said.

The workshops have limited space so bookings are essential. Contact Kate Higgins on 0427 884 678 or kate.higgins@socialfutures.org.au to book or for more information.

Skate Workshop

A three hour skate workshop presented by TruckStopSk8 for 12-17 year olds.

When: Monday, January 14, 10 AM - 1 PM

Where: TRUCKSTOPSK8 2/19 Clark Street, Ballina (near Ballina Ten Pin Bowling).

Cost: $10. Booking is essential.

Woodworking

A three-hour workshop for 12-17 year olds where you will build your own timber box to take home.

When: Wednesday, January 16, 10 AM - 1 PM

Where: B-Space 32 Swift Street

Cost: $10. Booking is essential.

Two day Youth Arts Mentoring Project for 12-17 year olds

Join us for your opportunity to develop your artistic skills, personal creative language, collaborate with a creative crew and be part of a street art style installation in-scribing your art on the walls of B-SPACE! During the project you will: Explore art making and new materials such as spray paint and stencils, have fun and challenge yourself working on collaborative art projects, freestyle paint on a street art style install, and create some awesome take home works of art using spray paint, masking and stencils.

WHEN: January 21 - January 22, 9am-2:30pm.

WHERE: B-Space 32 Swift Street

COST: $35 including lunch both days. Booking is essential.

B-Space Jam Workshop