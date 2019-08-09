Four ways to ease traffic congestion in Ballina

FOUR LANES: Ballina Shire Council last week outlined plans to convert River St to a four-lane road from Kerr St through to the Teven Interchange to reduce traffic congestion.

FOUR LANES: Ballina Shire Council last week outlined plans to convert River St to a four-lane road from Kerr St through to the Teven Interchange to reduce traffic congestion. Graham Broadhead

FRUSTRATED motorists driving into Ballina from the south can take some comfort that there is a plan to ease traffic congestion, but it's not a mini bypass linking west and north Ballina just yet.

Ballina Shire Council outlined the plans for the arterial road network into Ballina through to 2036 at an information session last week.

Council's traffic engineer, Patrick Knight, detailed the plan to covert River St to a four-lane road from Kerr St through to the Teven interchange, and also make Tamarind Dr four lanes from Kerr St through to North Creek Rd.

Mr Knight said the Western Arterial Road, which has been on the books since 2004 or so and would link West Ballina with North Ballina at the roundabout where Aldi is, won't happen before 2028 at least -- or the "last third of the period to 2036”.

John Heaton, from Uralba, questioned if it would be more efficient to build the Westeran Arterial Road before creating a four-lane road into Ballina.

His call was backed by Cr Sharon Parry, who lives at Alstonville, and said people who live at West Ballina were "finding it impossible” to deal with the traffic.

"For a lot of people, (traffic issues) are a major priority,” she said.

She particularly noted the "bottleneck” of traffic when she has been on her way to the airport, and said she had missed a plane once because of the congestion.

Mr Knight, said the amount of traffic into Ballina Island was always expected to increase after the Ballina bypass was opened in 2011.

He said 2014 traffic modelling -- different from a traffic count as it is based on a formula relating to population -- had traffic along River St to Kerr St at between 21,000 and 23,000 vehicles per day.

He said that amount of traffic was already above the 18,000 capacity of the two-lane road.

He said spending the $21.8m on duplicating the section of road, with an extra crossing of Fishery Creek, would bring it to within capacity until the Western Arterial Road was built.

But he said there would be impacts on residents as some intersections would need to change to "left in, left out only”.

Council's civil services group manager, John Truman, said these kind of road constructions were funded by developer contributions, which on average are $13,000 per block, and that council had a cap on how much could be collected.

He said funds for roads raised through rates went on maintenance.

He said converting River St to four lanes could provide a more immediate benefit to motorists, and could be completed in stages from the $161m allocated to the entire plan.

He said the Western Arterial Road required land acquisitions and a suite of approvals that needed to be done over several years, and the work could not be staged, so it would have to be funded straight away, taking money away from other projects.

The entire plan to 2036 includes the Western Arterial Road along with a new bridge at North Creek Rd to link through to Lennox Head.

The plan for the duplication of River St and Tamarind Dr is expected to be put to council in December, and if approved, construction could begin as early as next year with an estimated completion date of 2023.

The configuration of Kerr St won't change.